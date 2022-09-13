FIRST ALERT- Sunny and dry this week with some cool mornings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got dry air and sunny skies this week, watch out for some cool mornings though!

First Alert Headlines

Low humidity and highs in the mid 80s for the rest of this week.

Lows are in the low 60s for the rest of the week as well, you might need a jacket!

No real rain chances this week either, high pressure rules our weather.

In the Tropics, we are watching two tropical waves, one near Africa and the other, 96-L has a 40% chance of developing.

First Alert Summary:

Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight and temperatures dip down to the low 60s. You might need a jacket for the morning hours Wednesday.

High pressure to our north, along with a low pressure around New England are working together to bring a northern flow that keeps us under some dry air. Expect highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is very similar as the high pressure system sinks southward. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the mid 80s. Skies are mostly sunny. Friday is a carbon copy as the high sits over the region and dry air stays in place.

The high slides to the east and brings in just a little more humidity. This brings us partly cloudy skies, but it’s not enough humidity to warrant a chance of an afternoon shower. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 80s. Sunday is in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s with sunny skies. Next week looks dry and warm with mid 60s for lows and highs in the low 90s.

We are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days. We also have Tropical Wave Invest 96 L.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: Lows are in the lower 60s with a few passing clouds.

Wednesday: Lower Humidity. Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Lows are in the low 60s.

Thursday: Low humidity. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Lows are in the low 60s.

Friday: Low humidity again. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Lows are in the low 60s.

Saturday: A little more humid with partly cloudy skies and highs will be reaching the upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunshine returns with highs in the upper 80s.

