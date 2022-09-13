FBI launches Midlands college mentoring program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Midlands colleges will soon be able to meet with FBI mentors. The FBI Columbia field office said their program is inspired by the FBI’s Beacon Project.

The Beacon Project launched in Huntsville, AL in 2021 to build relationships between the FBI and underrepresented communities.

FBI personnel will provide mentorship to students at Benedict College, Allen University, Claflin University, South Carolina State University, and Morris College. Students will meet with their mentors over several months through the beginning of the spring semester. During the mentorship, they will learn about career opportunities and receive information to help them succeed academically and post-graduation.

Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College said, “Benedict students care about crime in their communities and want to be a part of the solution while benefiting from the exposure of law enforcement careers offered by the FBI’s Beacon Project.”

