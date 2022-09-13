Drama-based program hopes to get Richland One students excited about reading

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new drama-based literacy program is soon coming to select Richland School District One schools, with the goal of getting students excited about reading and helping them meet grade-level benchmarks.

The Spark program, which is administered by the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, will be expanding to three Richland One elementary schools later this month.

“I truly believe that we need to bring arts and play and joy back to the elementary setting and that the arts have a unique property in that they engage kids without letting them know they’re learning at first,” Melanie Trimble, Spark grant project director with the SC Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities, said.

The program will begin at A.J. Lewis Greenview Elementary, Bradley Elementary, and Gadsden Elementary.

More Midlands schools are expected to take part in the future, and up to 30 schools could be taking part within the next three years, according to the Governor’s School.

The program was piloted in Williamsburg County as a summer camp for third-graders who didn’t the necessary reading requirements through the Read to Succeed Act, but this is the first time it is being brought to classrooms on a larger scale.

Officials with the Governor’s School say they are thrilled about the opportunity to bring more “joy” into the school setting.

The plan is to have select actor-teachers come into classrooms, and teach lessons with picture books. Because these are often easier to digest, the hope is that students will feel a sense of pride upon reading the book, Trimble said.

“It means that we can take an entire story, have them incorporate into their head and then think about it and then play with it and feel really an ownership over the book and a comfort with the book,” she said. “They can read it well oftentimes because it’s not a grade level that they’re struggling with.”

Carol Baker, director of outreach and community engagement with the Governor’s School, said that students will then use basic acting techniques to bring the stories to life.

By giving students the opportunity to use their imaginations to create movements, voices, and settings, the Governor’s School anticipates this will translate into reading motivation and success.

Once the program gets underway, actor-teachers will provide around 15 weekly sessions for third graders, with the goal of providing children in every other elementary school grade with at least three sessions.

“I’m always really sad when I see students who don’t love to read,” Baker said. “That’s just a personal thing for me that I think, ‘Oh gosh, that must be a really, really hard place to be because reading is such a natural and an important part of our everyday life.’”

Spark will also provide teachers with additional support beyond the sessions, including guest artist visits, professional learning opportunities, and continued support for Read to Succeed camps.

“If we can coordinate and work with other teachers we can enliven the elementary education system, and we can also support teachers and make their jobs easier and take some of this pressure off, while at the same time building skills through the arts,” Trimble said.

Trimble said the teacher support model is unique and separates Spark from other visiting teaching artist programs.

The program is being scaled up through $3.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds to Arts Grow SC, a partnership between the South Carolina Arts Commission and the South Carolina Department of Education.

There is no cost to the district for this program.

Trimble said the three elementary schools in Richland One were chosen in part due to the district’s commitment to the arts. Additionally, the Governor’s School wanted to take drama programs to places where they are less likely to have been in the past, and to schools that have a certain level of students living in poverty.

Test results for the English Language Arts (ELA) examination show that fewer than half of students in grades three through eight met or exceeded expectations for reading last year.

Baker said the main goal is to focus on reading engagement, with the hope that better test scores will follow.

“By doing that, we’re hoping that what goes around that is that we see that their test scores go up,” she said. “And then also we can learn really from a research perspective about how drama can be part of that. So the research is allowing us to track and see if it’s having an impact and it’s also allowing us to learn more about how to best use our drama resources when we are interested in trying to connect and integrate with other subjects.”

Several schools in the Pee Dee are also taking part in the Spark expansion.

