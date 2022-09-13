CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic Safety Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatality of a male pedestrian.

The incident occurred at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive.

Officers are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate.

The driver remained on the scene after the incident.

🚨#ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety officers are investigating the fatality of a male pedestrian at Broad River Road & Omarest Drive. The driver remained on scene after the incident. Please avoid area. Crime scene techs will document the location. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/iGu6QD4Hk2 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 13, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.