CPD responding to incident near Intown Suites

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic Safety Officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a fatality of a male pedestrian.

The incident occurred at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive.

Officers are asking residents to avoid the area as they investigate.

The driver remained on the scene after the incident.

