Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd.

#Update: #ColumbiaPDSC traffic officers continue to investigate last night's pedestrian fatality on Broad River. The 69 y/o male pedestrian was walking westbound across the road as the car traveled southbound on a green light. Cameras can help determine how the two collided. pic.twitter.com/2gJpaIcVH8 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 13, 2022

Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omaarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.

🚨#ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety officers are investigating the fatality of a male pedestrian at Broad River Road & Omarest Drive. The driver remained on scene after the incident. Please avoid area. Crime scene techs will document the location. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/iGu6QD4Hk2 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 13, 2022

Investigators said cameras will help determine how the man and vehicle collided.

