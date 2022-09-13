SkyView
Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd

CPD was at the scene Monday night after a 69 year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Broad...
CPD was at the scene Monday night after a 69 year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Broad River Rd.(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian on Broad River Rd.

Investigators said the 69-year-old man was walking across the road near the intersection of Broad River Rd and Omaarest Dr. Monday evening. He was struck while the car was heading southbound on a green light.

Investigators said cameras will help determine how the man and vehicle collided.

