SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Busted: Agents seize 250+ pounds of meth being smuggled into US

The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.
The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (Gray News) – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they seized more than 250 pounds of methamphetamine smugglers tried to bring into the country.

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

Authorities said officers found 266.75 pounds of meth concealed in a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico. The drugs have a street value of $2.3 million, according to border patrol agents.

The case remains under investigation.

According to Field Operations Director Randy Howe, the agency has seized 2,270 pounds of meth and 72 pounds of cocaine in the past week.

He said the estimated street value of the narcotics seized is over $35 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in Lexington flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Alex Murdaugh
Financial firm announces legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America
File photo of police lights.
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the...
Three juveniles charged in Spring Valley High School football game fight

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before Congress
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
The Braelyn Aubrey Foundation logo.
Third annual Braelyn Aubrey Foundation 5k to run at River Bluff High School
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019.
Sen. Graham to introduce federal legislation to restrict abortions