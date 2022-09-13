SkyView
Blythewood awards $100,000 grant for first responder training

The Big Red Barn Retreat helps first responders, Veterans and service members with combat related and incident traumas.(Big Red Barn Retreat)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Blythewood announced the award of $100,000 to The Big Red Barn Retreat. The money will go to support Warrior Progressive and Alternative Training for Helping Heroes (PATHH) classes.

The grant money comes from the American Rescue Plan. The money is intended to help the community recover from harm caused by the COVID pandemic. The Big Red Barn Retreat (BRRR) is a nonprofit that provides services and programs to Veterans, servicemembers, and first responders with combat-related or incident-related stress.

BRRR was founded in 2014 and helps more than 2,500 people annually.

The funds will help 12 first responders from the northeast Midlands to attend the Warrior PATHH program between 2022 and 2026. It includes growth-based training followed by several months of support and connection with trained combat veterans and first responders who’ve gone through the program.

Organizers said the program helps first responders struggling with job-related stress. Robert Stevens, a former law enforcement officer and Warrior PATHH alumni said, “I don’t want any officers to be afraid to reach out and get the help that they need.”

