Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing.

Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited back to South Carolina and booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Ward was an employee of the Barnyard Flea Market between Dec. 2020 and Sept. 2021. The market is located at 4414 Augusta Rd. in West Columbia. Ward was a manager at the businesses and investigators said she stole money from the flea market.

Part of her job responsibility included counting money daily, SLED said she never reported any money missing. The business conducted an internal audit and found Ward had voided cash transactions for rental payments from booth vendors. She then allegedly adjusted their rent to balance the system.

A search warrant for Ward’s Bank of America account showed unexplained cash deposits that matched the missing money. Additionally, records showed on Sept. 21, 2021, Ward’s personal passcode was used to enter the Barnyard Flea Market’s office. On that day $5,780 was stolen from the safe and $98 was stolen in petty cash.

SLED said the total loss from the flea market was $45,112.50.

