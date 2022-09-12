SkyView
Three juveniles charged in Spring Valley High School football game fight

The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the...
The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the concession stands at Spring Valley High School.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said three juveniles have been charged in connection with a fight at a high school football game.

On Friday, Sept. 9, deputies intervened at Spring Valley High School during the Ridge View - Spring Valley football game. Deputies were providing security at the game when a fight broke out in the concession stands with a large number of people.

Additional deputies arrived to assist with crowd control. Investigators said most of the crowd dispersed but one juvenile continued to assault other people and was tased.

RCSD said the game was ended and there is no evidence of any gunshots being fired. Three 17-year-olds are charged with affray and released to their parents. None of them were students of Richland Two schools.

Investigators said the three teens will not be allowed onto any Richland Two school property in the future.

