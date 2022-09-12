Therapy Place to Host 8th Annual Therapalooza

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks nonprofit pediatric therapy center, The Therapy Place, will be hosting their annual “Therapalooza” Fundraiser, the biggest of the year- to raise money for support services to help children and their families.

Plus, the day will feature circus acts by some of the children, food, fun and more.

The event will be Saturday, September 22nd from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

There are still sponsorship opportunities, and that information can be found here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.