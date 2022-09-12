SkyView
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m.

Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to the exterior.

Officials say several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

While processing the scene, deputies were told someone had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Kiyrese Burton, 17, is believed to be the shooter. Burton is also believed to have shot himself in the hand during the incident.

Burton was arrested after leaving the hospital Monday morning. He has been charged as an adult and is facing three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to officials.

Burton is being held in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

