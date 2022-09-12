SkyView
Soda City Live: Learn the do’s and don’ts of starting a business with 3-day startup weekend event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a current business owner or looking to start up a business, there is a three-day workshop that will help you start or grow your business.

Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th, aspiring business owners will have an opportunity to form teams, build solutions and network with other professionals.

Friday, the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. and will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Participants will meet at 1501 Richland Street on the first day at 701 Whaley Street on the following days.

