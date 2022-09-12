SkyView
Soda City Live: Kinship Care Month means keeping family connections(Department of Social Services)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is Kinship Care Month in South Carolina. During this month, the South Carolina Department of Social Services is celebrating grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, and family friends who take care of young people who might, otherwise, go into foster care.

Connelly-Anne Ragley is the director of Communications and External Affairs for the Department of Social Services. She joined Soda City Live to explain how the community can get involved in looking out for children and adolescents.

Coming up Wednesday, September 14, the Department of Social Services will hold a Kinship Care Resource Fair at the DSS State Office which is located at 1535 Confederate Avenue in Columbia. The fair is 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. It is an opportunity to share information with the community on education, support, and guidance available for kinship caregivers. The event is open to the public.

Be sure to check out DSS’ social media accounts throughout the month for stories, testimonials, and resources to support kinship caregivers in this state. For more information on Kinship Care Month, visit https://dss.sc.gov/prevention/kinship-care/.

