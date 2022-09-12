RCSD: Deputies asking public to avoid Shakespeare Road
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to stay clear of Shakespeare Road and Middle Street.
According to officials, deputies are serving a warrant in the area.
We will keep you updated as the story develops.
