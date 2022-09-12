SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

RCSD: Deputies asking public to avoid Shakespeare Road

File Photo
File Photo(Arizona's Family)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to stay clear of Shakespeare Road and Middle Street.

According to officials, deputies are serving a warrant in the area.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
Two people were taken from the scene for treatment.
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
File photo of police lights.
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Latest News

DHEC confirms first death from West Nile Virus in the state for 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT- Humidity is going down, feeling a bit more like fall this week
Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the...
Three juveniles charged in Spring Valley High School football game fight