Officials say no viable threat to Sumter Co. middle school

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that there is no viable threat to Chestnut Oaks Middle School following the circulation of a Facebook post about the school.

Officials say they have investigated the concerns and determined that no viable threat was made.

“We will conduct security at the schools and continue to use caution,” a Facebook post from SCSO said.

No other information has been released surrounding the post.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

