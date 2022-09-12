SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

More teens charged in Spring Valley High School football game fight

The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the...
The bleachers began to empty Friday after a fight involving multiple people broke out at the concession stands at Spring Valley High School.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday afternoon RCSD said two more teens have been charged in relation the fight that shut down the Spring Valley - Ridge View football game Friday.

Two 14-year-olds from Spring Valley High School were charged with affray Monday and released to their parents. Investigators said witnesses and camera footage are being used to help identify participants.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said three juveniles have been charged in connection with a fight at a high school football game.

On Friday, Sept. 9, deputies intervened at Spring Valley High School during the Ridge View - Spring Valley football game. Deputies were providing security at the game when a fight broke out in the concession stands with a large number of people.

Additional deputies arrived to assist with crowd control. Investigators said most of the crowd dispersed but one juvenile continued to assault other people and was tased.

RCSD said the game was ended and there is no evidence of any gunshots being fired. Three 17-year-olds are charged with affray and released to their parents. None of them were students of Richland Two schools.

Investigators said the three teens will not be allowed onto any Richland Two school property in the future.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in Lexington flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Alex Murdaugh
Financial firm announces legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America
File photo of police lights.
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood

Latest News

CPD was at the scene Monday night after a 69 year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Broad...
Columbia police investigating deadly pedestrian strike on Broad River Rd
wis
FIRST ALERT- Lower humidity and plenty of sunshine on the way
FBI logo.
FBI launches Midlands college mentoring program
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019.
Sen. Graham to introduce federal legislation to restrict abortions
The Braelyn Aubrey Foundation logo.
Third annual Braelyn Aubrey Foundation 5k to run at River Bluff High School