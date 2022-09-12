SkyView
Man accused of stealing TVs from Walmart and selling them in the parking lot, police say

Donald Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.
Donald Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A man in Tennessee is accused of stealing TVs from Walmart and selling them in the parking lot of the store, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a Walmart in Knoxville around 9 p.m. Saturday and found Donald Kirkland in possession of stolen items, the report stated.

Police said Kirkland ran from the officers but was eventually taken into custody.

Kirkland told the officers he had stolen three TVs, a karaoke machine and camping equipment from the retail store and was selling the items in the parking lot, according to the report.

A Walmart manager corroborated his story, telling officers he saw Kirkland loading one of the TVs into a cart in the store.

Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

