SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 12th time

FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months”...
FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.(NY Department of Corrections)
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, has been denied release.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said an interview with the Board of Parole was held Aug. 31.

The board’s decision to deny parole with “a hold of 18 months” was announced Monday.

Chapman’s next appearance date is scheduled for February 2024.

Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles member as he walked inside of his luxury New York apartment on Dec. 8, 1980.

Chapman was an out-of-work security guard with a history of mental illness.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and has been denied parole 12 times.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
Two people were taken from the scene for treatment.
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
Kathryn Ward, 46
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
File photo of police lights.
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake

Latest News

Bezos' rocket suffers failure in uncrewed launch.
Bezos' rocket suffers launch failure
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
DHEC confirms first death from West Nile Virus in the state for 2022
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash