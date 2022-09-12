SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

HelloFresh meal kits may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli

Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.
Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.(Department of Agriculture)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - HelloFresh meal kits shipped in July may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli, according to an alert issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Officials say that consumers who still have the beef in their freezers should throw it away.

The USDA believes the beef is linked to illnesses, but did not specify how many potential cases there are.

The potentially contaminated ground beef was shipped to consumers in meal kits from July 2 to July 21. It came in a 10-ounce package with the label “EST.46841″ next to the USDA mark of inspection. The sides of the packages contained one of two codes: EST#46841 L1 22 155 or EST#46841 L5 22 155.

The full kits are not being recalled because they are no longer sold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
Two people were taken from the scene for treatment.
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Samuel was arrested by KCSO in connection to the homicide on Friday, September 9 at Hallmark...
Coroner identifies victim from Kershaw County apartment shooting

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Humidity is going down, feeling a bit more like fall this week
An Emmy award is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on...
‘Squid Game,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ vie for Emmy Awards
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
LIVE: In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee