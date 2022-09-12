SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Health U: Hip Injuries in Young Athletes

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we head back to school, fall sports and activities are in full swing. When we think about hip injuries, older people come to mind. But hip injuries also happen to young athletes.

Dr. Guillaume Dumont, an orthopedic surgeon with Lexington Orthopedic and Sports Medicine at Lexington Medical Center. He’s an expert in treating hip injuries.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
Two people were taken from the scene for treatment.
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Samuel was arrested by KCSO in connection to the homicide on Friday, September 9 at Hallmark...
Coroner identifies victim from Kershaw County apartment shooting

Latest News

c
Health U: Hip Injuries in Young Athletes
Health U - Hip injuries and treatment
VIDEO: Hip injuries and treatments
Teeth generic
Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services
September is childhood cancer awareness month.
U of SC Athletics sheds light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month