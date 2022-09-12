Gamecocks lineup down two players after season-ending injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two members of the Gamecocks team are out for the season after being injured Saturday.

The team lost to Arkansas on Sept. 10, 44-30. UofSC head football coach Shane Beamer said linebacker Mohamed Kaba and defensive end Jordan Strachan had suffered ACL injuries during the game.

Kaba, a junior, started the season in the inside linebacker position. He was recognized as the 2022 Most improved Player of the Spring for the defense and the Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring.

Strachan is in his second season with the Gamecocks after transferring from Georgia State. During the 2020 season, he led the country with a Georgia State record 10.5 sacks and logged 14.5 sacks.

The Gamecocks will next hit the field on Saturday, Sept. 17. They will host the Georgia Bulldogs for a noon kickoff at the Williams-Brice Stadium.

