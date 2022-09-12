FIRST ALERT- Fall is around the corner, and you will feel it in your forecast with morning lows in the 60s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

A front will cross the area today and bring a slight chance of rain to the area (20%)

Drier air/ lower humidity and lower rain chances will arrive starting Tuesday

Morning low temperatures will start in the 60s this week

In the Tropics, We are watching two tropical waves near the coast of Africa

First Alert Summary

We’ll see a front slide through later today bringing with it a 20% chance for showers and storms.

Expect an improvement in the weather for Tuesday-Friday with sunshine and clouds, lower humidity and 80s as high pressure builds in from the north.

Morning lows will start in the 60s for most of the week.

We are watching two tropical waves off the coast of Africa that have a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Monday: Partly Cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms, highs are in the upper 80s

Tuesday-Friday: Lower Humidity. Partly to Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 80s

Saturday: Humidity Returns with a few showers highs in the low 80s

