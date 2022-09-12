SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT- Fall is around the corner, and you will feel it in your forecast with morning lows in the 60s.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • A front will cross the area today and bring a slight chance of rain to the area (20%)
  • Drier air/ lower humidity and lower rain chances will arrive starting Tuesday
  • Morning low temperatures will start in the 60s this week
  • In the Tropics, We are watching two tropical waves near the coast of Africa
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

We’ll see a front slide through later today bringing with it a 20% chance for showers and storms.

Expect an improvement in the weather for Tuesday-Friday with sunshine and clouds, lower humidity and 80s as high pressure builds in from the north.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Morning lows will start in the 60s for most of the week.

wis
wis(wis weather)

We are watching two tropical waves off the coast of Africa that have a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Monday: Partly Cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms, highs are in the upper 80s

Tuesday-Friday: Lower Humidity. Partly to Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 80s

Saturday: Humidity Returns with a few showers highs in the low 80s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
Two people were taken from the scene for treatment.
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
Samuel was arrested by KCSO in connection to the homicide on Friday, September 9 at Hallmark...
Coroner identifies victim from Kershaw County apartment shooting

Latest News

WIS Weather
FIRST ALERT - A few more showers and storms through Monday before very pleasant weather moves in
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT- A few more showers and storms will linger before conditions clear up for a few days.