DSS: Twin infants surrendered safely to Anderson hospital under Daniel’s Law

Baby generic
Baby generic(Gray)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A set of twins were surrendered to an Upstate hospital under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS).

DSS said the twin boys were accepted by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson Thurs., Sept. 8.

The twins were born on July 11, DSS said. The first infant weighed two pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches in length when he was born. The second infant weighed two pounds, 2.2 ounces and was 13.98 inches in length at the time of birth.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Anderson County DSS said it took custody of the children, and the infants have been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Oct. 20 at 10:30 am at the Anderson County Family Court located at 100 South Main Street in Anderson.

