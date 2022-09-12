Dress-up as a Superhero in a 5k Race Against Child Abuse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes, but for this upcoming race they actually will.

Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates- they’re calling all superheroes to assemble for a race, against child abuse.

Proceeds will go to help youth in Richland County.

The event will take place Saturday, September 17th at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood.

That Address is 171 Langford Road.

The Event schedule includes:

8 a.m. – 5K run/walk

10 a.m. – 100-meter kids’ dash

11 a.m. – costume contest for adults, children and dogs

To register, click here.

