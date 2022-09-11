SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Workers go on strike at local Columbia restaurant

Employees protest outside MOD Pizza after complaints of unfair treatment.
Employees protest outside MOD Pizza after complaints of unfair treatment.(RAISE UP (organization))
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Employees at Columbia restaurant MOD Pizza went on a week-long strike after complaints of unfair scheduling, higher wages, and lack of respect at work.

On Friday, August 12, employees walked off the job to begin protesting for a better work-life with supporters from the southern branch of Raise Up.

Some employees say they have seen certain workers get treated better than others.

“The issue is much deeper than me,” said Harris. “Just because I leave it’s not gonna stop. It’s going to keep going. So it’s not really about me. It’s about the people who have to work there after me.”

According to a press release, the workers had been raising awareness of the challenges at the location to management but would be ignored.

Employees say after weeks of having discussions with management, they were given promises of improvement but say no change happened and decided to take action and strike.

“I’ve watched our General Manager yell at my coworker for studying, while her white counterpart is allowed to do school assignments at work. The only difference between them is their skin color. White workers get leeway from management while Black workers get constant disrespect,” said Rae Evans, a MOD Pizza worker who rallied outside the store Friday.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Fight breaks out at Spring Valley football game
Fight breaks out behind stands during Spring Valley-Ridge View football game
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution
Two people were taken from the scene for treatment.
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are playing against the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday...
Gamecocks fall to Arkansas, 44-30

Latest News

South Carolina remembers 9/11
South Carolina remembers 9/11
The City of Columbia will host its annual PARK(ing) Day on September 16.
The City of Columbia celebrates PARK(ing) Day
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
South Carolina remembers 9/11
South Carolina remembers 9/11
Alex Murdaugh at bond hearing for two murder charges on July 20, 2022.
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial