Workers go on strike at local Columbia restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Employees at Columbia restaurant MOD Pizza went on a week-long strike after complaints of unfair scheduling, higher wages, and lack of respect at work.

On Friday, August 12, employees walked off the job to begin protesting for a better work-life with supporters from the southern branch of Raise Up.

Some employees say they have seen certain workers get treated better than others.

“The issue is much deeper than me,” said Harris. “Just because I leave it’s not gonna stop. It’s going to keep going. So it’s not really about me. It’s about the people who have to work there after me.”

According to a press release, the workers had been raising awareness of the challenges at the location to management but would be ignored.

Employees say after weeks of having discussions with management, they were given promises of improvement but say no change happened and decided to take action and strike.

“I’ve watched our General Manager yell at my coworker for studying, while her white counterpart is allowed to do school assignments at work. The only difference between them is their skin color. White workers get leeway from management while Black workers get constant disrespect,” said Rae Evans, a MOD Pizza worker who rallied outside the store Friday.”

