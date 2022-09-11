South Carolina remembers 9/11

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This morning outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, bells rang at 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m, 9:37 a.m., and 10:07 a.m. to remember the times the planes struck on September 11, 2001.

Its a day to never be forgotten, that Dawn Yamashiro personally remembers.

Yamashiro says she was living in South Carolina at the time, and it was a beautiful, sunny September day. Then she heard the news, knowing her brother, Brian Warner, was working on the ninety-seventh floor of the North Tower 21 years ago.

Warner left behind Yamashiro, his wife, and his then 3-year-old and 8-week-old children. He was not a first responder and worked in the World Trade Center for Cantor Fitzgerald.

“I like to talk about it because I don’t want to forget my brother. I am here, again, just to remind people that my brother lived and died just because of what he did. I have found it easier to talk about. I like to remember the 33 years we got with him,” Dawn Yamashiro said.

Yamashiro says she has been coming to the South Carolina Day of Remembrance since it began in 2011 because this is where she was when she lost her brother. The beams on the monument outside of the convention center are from the World Trade Center South Tower, so that lets her have a piece of him here, as well.

“I made a vow to come here every year because this is my home,” she said.

The South Carolina 9/11 Day of Remembrance is also a day for family members of the Midlands’ fallen heroes.

Since the Columbia 9/11 and First Responder’s monument’s erection in 2011, 60 names have been added for those who have lost their lives giving the ultimate sacrifice.

Today, Officer Drew Barr the fallen Cayce Police officer who lost his life on duty in April was the newest name to be remembered.

RELATED STORY | “We lost a hero:” Friends remember fallen Officer Drew Barr

Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan spoke about Barr during the ceremony and says his heroism lives on.

“As we slept, Drew answered that call. He protected me, he protected you, and he protected our state,” Chief Chris Cowan said.

It was a day of remembrance for those who died 21 years ago, and for our very own local heroes, which Irmo Fire Chief Mike Sonefeld says we must continue to talk about for years to come.

“We are getting into a time where kids weren’t even born during that time, so we have to be the ones to plant the tree and let it grow. We will continue to do that forever,” Chief Mike Sonefeld said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.