Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines down

Officials haven’t said what may have caused the issue.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are temporarily down.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are temporarily down.(Action News 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are temporarily down.

So, RCSD is asking anyone with an emergency to call 9-1-1, and for non-emergencies to dial 803-252-2911.

Deputies do not know what the issue is that’s preventing its in-house phones from working.

