Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines down
Officials haven’t said what may have caused the issue.
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are temporarily down.
So, RCSD is asking anyone with an emergency to call 9-1-1, and for non-emergencies to dial 803-252-2911.
Deputies do not know what the issue is that’s preventing its in-house phones from working.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.