Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are temporarily down.

So, RCSD is asking anyone with an emergency to call 9-1-1, and for non-emergencies to dial 803-252-2911.

Deputies do not know what the issue is that’s preventing its in-house phones from working.

