Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institution

Broad River Correctional Institution
Broad River Correctional Institution(Gray)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reported an inmate died after a fight Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Broad River Correctional Institution.

Jermaine Antonio Goss, 36, was taken to an area hospital after investigators said he was injured in a fight with a cellmate. He later died of his injuries.

The SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence, SLED, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case.

