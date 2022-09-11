FIRST ALERT- A few more showers and storms will linger before conditions clear up for a few days.
First Alert Headlines
- There is a slight chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening
- Drier air/ lower humidity and lower rain chances will arrive starting midweek
- In the Tropics, We are watching one tropical wave near the coast of Africa
First Alert Summary
Sunday will start with cloud cover, as a few showers exit the region, later in the day watch for a few showers and storms with rain chances at 30% and highs in the mid 80s.
We’ll see a front slide through on Monday bringing with it a 20% chance for showers and storms but then some beautiful weather for Tuesday-Thursday with sunshine and clouds, lower humidity and 80s.
Things are a little quieter in the tropics this week, but we are still watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.
Forecast Update
Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, 30% chance. Highs are in the mid 80s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms, highs are in the upper 80s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s
Wednesday: Lower humidity with sunshine and mid to upper 80s
