FIRST ALERT- A few more showers and storms will linger before conditions clear up for a few days.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • There is a slight chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening
  • Drier air/ lower humidity and lower rain chances will arrive starting midweek
  • In the Tropics, We are watching one tropical wave near the coast of Africa
First Alert Summary

Sunday will start with cloud cover, as a few showers exit the region, later in the day watch for a few showers and storms with rain chances at 30% and highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll see a front slide through on Monday bringing with it a 20% chance for showers and storms but then some beautiful weather for Tuesday-Thursday with sunshine and clouds, lower humidity and 80s.

Things are a little quieter in the tropics this week, but we are still watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, 30% chance. Highs are in the mid 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms, highs are in the upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s

Wednesday: Lower humidity with sunshine and mid to upper 80s

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

