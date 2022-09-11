FIRST ALERT- A few more showers and storms will linger before conditions clear up for a few days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

There is a slight chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening

Drier air/ lower humidity and lower rain chances will arrive starting midweek

In the Tropics, We are watching one tropical wave near the coast of Africa

First Alert Summary

Sunday will start with cloud cover, as a few showers exit the region, later in the day watch for a few showers and storms with rain chances at 30% and highs in the mid 80s.

We’ll see a front slide through on Monday bringing with it a 20% chance for showers and storms but then some beautiful weather for Tuesday-Thursday with sunshine and clouds, lower humidity and 80s.

Things are a little quieter in the tropics this week, but we are still watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, 30% chance. Highs are in the mid 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms, highs are in the upper 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s

Wednesday: Lower humidity with sunshine and mid to upper 80s

