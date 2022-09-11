FIRST ALERT - A few more showers and storms through Monday before very pleasant weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

There is a slight chance of showers and storms this evening and Monday

Drier air/ lower humidity arrives on Tuesday

In the Tropics, things look to be fairly quiet this week.

First Alert Summary

This evening and Monday afternoon we will have a few isolated showers and storms. A front moves through Monday evening and behind it our Muggy Meter moves into the “comfy” zone for several days. In fact, the mornings will have a bit of a fall feel to them. The middle of the week looks great to take care of mowing the lawn or any other outdoor activities.

Things are a little quieter in the tropics this week, but we are still watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Overnight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, 30% chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday: Patchy fog early, then partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

