FIRST ALERT - A few more showers and storms through Monday before very pleasant weather moves in

By Mark Johnson
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • There is a slight chance of showers and storms this evening and Monday
  • Drier air/ lower humidity arrives on Tuesday
  • In the Tropics, things look to be fairly quiet this week.
First Alert Summary

This evening and Monday afternoon we will have a few isolated showers and storms. A front moves through Monday evening and behind it our Muggy Meter moves into the “comfy” zone for several days.  In fact, the mornings will have a bit of a fall feel to them. The middle of the week looks great to take care of mowing the lawn or any other outdoor activities.

Things are a little quieter in the tropics this week, but we are still watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Overnight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, 30% chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday: Patchy fog early, then partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

