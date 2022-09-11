FIRST ALERT - A few more showers and storms through Monday before very pleasant weather moves in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- There is a slight chance of showers and storms this evening and Monday
- Drier air/ lower humidity arrives on Tuesday
- In the Tropics, things look to be fairly quiet this week.
First Alert Summary
This evening and Monday afternoon we will have a few isolated showers and storms. A front moves through Monday evening and behind it our Muggy Meter moves into the “comfy” zone for several days. In fact, the mornings will have a bit of a fall feel to them. The middle of the week looks great to take care of mowing the lawn or any other outdoor activities.
Things are a little quieter in the tropics this week, but we are still watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.
Forecast Update
Overnight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, 30% chance. Lows in the lower 70s.
Monday: Patchy fog early, then partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
