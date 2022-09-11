CPD: fatal collision leaves one dead, one injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced a fatal collision occurred on the 7400 block of Monticello Road.

According to CPD, two cars were involved in the incident. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital and the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.

🚨 Terribly sad to advise — Fatal collision at the 7400 block of Monticello Road. Two cars involved. At least one known fatality at this time. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital. #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/lUevaA4Vv0 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 11, 2022

