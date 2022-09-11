Coroner identifies victim from Kershaw County apartment shooting

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has announced that Vance Lamar Fowler, 30, of Elgin was the victim of a homicide at Hallmark Apartments.

According to KSCO, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 9.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find one person dead. Trevor Polynice Samuel, 36, is accused of shooting the victim.

Samuel was arrested and will be charged with murder.

RELATED STORY: Wanted man arrested in connection with Lugoff homicide

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.