Coroner: 4 dead, 1 hurt after crash involving train in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people have died and one other person was hurt after a crash involving a train and another vehicle in downtown Florence on Saturday.

Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said a call regarding the wreck came in at around 8:40 p.m. He said it happened in the area of Baroody Street and North Dargan Street.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed the deaths to WMBF News on Sunday, but their identities were not released.

Details on the condition of the person hurt were also not immediately available.

When at the scene Sunday, a witness told WMBF News Reporter Eric Richards that they saw an SUV speeding toward the railroad crossing. He said the driver then lost control when trying to go around the railroad crossing gate after it had come down.

“The vehicle plowed into the locomotive,” he said.

The witness added the train was “halfway through the intersection” when the vehicle tried to go around the crossing.

As of Sunday, the Florence Police Department is still investigating what led up to the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.