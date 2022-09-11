Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia firefighters made a rescue from a burning house Sunday morning.

The Columbia Richland Fire Department said they were at the scene in the 2800 block of Knightbridge Rd. after a fire started inside of a home at around 9:00 a.m.

First responders found smoke and heavy fire coming from a corner of the house. An occupant was reported trapped inside.

Crews were able to make entry and get them out. In total two people were transported from the scene for medical treatment.

The home suffered fire, smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Excellent work by our 3rd Shift crews this morning after fire broke out at a home on the 2800 block of Knightbridge Road in northeast @RichlandSC . pic.twitter.com/hiqYdrWs0X — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) September 11, 2022

