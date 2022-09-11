SkyView
The City of Columbia celebrates PARK(ing) Day

The City of Columbia will host its annual PARK(ing) Day on September 16.
The City of Columbia will host its annual PARK(ing) Day on September 16.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, September 16, the City of Columbia will celebrate its annual PARK(ing) Day. The city has hosted PARK(ing) Day since 2015. The day is always celebrated on the third Friday in September.

PARK(ing) Day is a global event where citizens, artists, and activists collaborate to temporarily transform metered parking spaces.

The day will also feature a design contest with two categories like Best Design and People’s Choice.

To learn more about PARK(ing) Day and how you can take part, click the link here.

