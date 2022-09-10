Police arrest landlord accused of running over tenant, killing him

PAHRUMP, Nev. (Gray News/KVVU) - A man is charged with open murder after police said he allegedly ran over his tenant with his vehicle and dragged his body down the road.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported that 70-year-old William Stanley was arrested in the death of 66-year-old Frank Brink after Brink’s body was found on the side of the road on Sept. 6.

Deputies who responded to the report of a body found said there was evidence the body had been dragged to the location where it was discovered, according to Captain Davide Boruchowitz with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Boruchowitz said deputies then followed a trail of blood and clothing to an address nearby where it appeared the dragging had begun.

The sheriff’s office identified the owner of the property as Stanley and said he was Brink’s landlord.

Upon further investigation, Boruchowitz reported deputies discovered the incident began with an argument between Stanley and Brink. A declaration of probable cause and detention obtained by KVVU reported Stanley admitted to running Brink over with his vehicle, killing him.

Stanley then reportedly used a rope to tie Brink’s leg to the back of the vehicle before dragging his body to the spot where it was later found, according to the declaration.

Boruchowitz said deputies found sufficient evidence during an executed search warrant to arrest Stanley.

Stanley was charged with open murder and was booked into the Nye County Detention Center without bail.

