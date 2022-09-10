SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Mark Johnson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands remains in an unstable airmass, so scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight and then redevelop on Sunday.

First Alert Headlines

  • The First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday
  • Scattered showers and storms overnight and again on Sunday
  • Rainfall could be heavy at times, potentially causing some localized flooding
  • A front moves through on Monday with a few more showers and storm chances
  • Beautiful weather with lower humidity is expected Tuesday-Thursday
  • In the Tropics, we are watching a new wave in the far Eastern Atlantic.
WIS Weather
WIS Weather(clear)

First Alert Summary:

Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and eventually end overnight. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely in the afternoon. A few could produce locally heavy rainfall, so we continue Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day. The ground is already saturated in many areas and additional heavy rain could produce some localized flooding.

WIS Weather
WIS Weather(clear)

Expect a few downpours overnight tonight with temps falling into the low 70s.

Sunday features a few showers and storms with highs in the mid-80s.

We’ll see a front push through on Monday bringing with it a 40% chance for showers and storms. Behind the front, we expect beautiful weather for Tuesday-Thursday with sunshine and clouds, lower humidity, and highs in the lower to mid-80s.

WIS Weather
WIS Weather(clear)

Earl has lost its tropical characteristics and has become a post-tropical cyclone with winds still at 85 miles per hour. It is moving NNE at 10 mph. There is another wave coming off the coast of Africa with a 30% chance for Tropical Development over the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Few showers and storms with lows in the 70s

Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could produce locally heavy rain. Highs in the mid-80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid-80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the lower 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid-80s

WIS Weather
WIS Weather(clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash graphic
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified
Fight breaks out at Spring Valley football game
Fight breaks out behind stands during Spring Valley-Ridge View football game
A screenshot of the Dominion Energy Outage Map Friday morning.
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
DHEC: West Nile Virus outbreak in Richland County
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT- Periods of rain today, especially this evening
wis
FIRST ALERT- Heavy rain tonight and Saturday could lead to localized flooding