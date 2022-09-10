FIRST ALERT - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands remains in an unstable airmass, so scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight and then redevelop on Sunday.

First Alert Headlines

The First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday

Scattered showers and storms overnight and again on Sunday

Rainfall could be heavy at times, potentially causing some localized flooding

A front moves through on Monday with a few more showers and storm chances

Beautiful weather with lower humidity is expected Tuesday-Thursday

In the Tropics, we are watching a new wave in the far Eastern Atlantic.

WIS Weather (clear)

First Alert Summary:

Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and eventually end overnight. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely in the afternoon. A few could produce locally heavy rainfall, so we continue Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day. The ground is already saturated in many areas and additional heavy rain could produce some localized flooding.

WIS Weather (clear)

Expect a few downpours overnight tonight with temps falling into the low 70s.

Sunday features a few showers and storms with highs in the mid-80s.

We’ll see a front push through on Monday bringing with it a 40% chance for showers and storms. Behind the front, we expect beautiful weather for Tuesday-Thursday with sunshine and clouds, lower humidity, and highs in the lower to mid-80s.

WIS Weather (clear)

Earl has lost its tropical characteristics and has become a post-tropical cyclone with winds still at 85 miles per hour. It is moving NNE at 10 mph. There is another wave coming off the coast of Africa with a 30% chance for Tropical Development over the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Few showers and storms with lows in the 70s

Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could produce locally heavy rain. Highs in the mid-80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid-80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the lower 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid-80s

WIS Weather (clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.