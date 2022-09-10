FIRST ALERT - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands remains in an unstable airmass, so scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight and then redevelop on Sunday.
First Alert Headlines
- The First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday
- Scattered showers and storms overnight and again on Sunday
- Rainfall could be heavy at times, potentially causing some localized flooding
- A front moves through on Monday with a few more showers and storm chances
- Beautiful weather with lower humidity is expected Tuesday-Thursday
- In the Tropics, we are watching a new wave in the far Eastern Atlantic.
First Alert Summary:
Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and eventually end overnight. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely in the afternoon. A few could produce locally heavy rainfall, so we continue Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day. The ground is already saturated in many areas and additional heavy rain could produce some localized flooding.
Expect a few downpours overnight tonight with temps falling into the low 70s.
Sunday features a few showers and storms with highs in the mid-80s.
We’ll see a front push through on Monday bringing with it a 40% chance for showers and storms. Behind the front, we expect beautiful weather for Tuesday-Thursday with sunshine and clouds, lower humidity, and highs in the lower to mid-80s.
Earl has lost its tropical characteristics and has become a post-tropical cyclone with winds still at 85 miles per hour. It is moving NNE at 10 mph. There is another wave coming off the coast of Africa with a 30% chance for Tropical Development over the next 5 days.
Forecast Update
Tonight: Few showers and storms with lows in the 70s
Sunday: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could produce locally heavy rain. Highs in the mid-80s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid-80s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the lower 80s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid-80s
