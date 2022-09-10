SkyView
Fight on Chester County school bus leads to arrest of a parent, sheriff’s office says

Two parents began fighting after a brawl broke out on a school bus Friday afternoon.
School Bus
School Bus(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One parent was arrested and another ticketed after a brawl on a Chester County school bus, officials said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after the fight began, the bus arrived at a stop and a parent of one of the students involved got onto the bus.

Deputies said the situation escalated, leading the bus driver to drive to the sheriff’s office, where they began honking the horn to get law enforcement’s attention.

Deputies were able to break up the initial fight.

Once at the sheriff’s office, other parents began arriving, and two parents whose children were involved in the brawl began fighting with one another, forcing deputies to break them up.

One of the parents was arrested and the other was ticketed for disorderly conduct.

Deputies are pursuing charges against the arrested parent for interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be coming.

Chester Middle School and Chester High School staff arrived at the sheriff’s office and assisted with dismissal of the students whose parents were at the scene.

“We wish to thank our law enforcement partners at CCSO for their swift action in diffusing this serious situation. We will continue to fully cooperate with them during their investigation,” District Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said.

