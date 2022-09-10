SkyView
Fight breaks out behind stands during Spring Valley-Ridge View football game, no shots fired

FILE
FILE(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the third quarter was set to start during the Spring Valley High School game against Ridge View High School, a fight broke out near the concessions stand, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Sarah Blann with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department told WIS no shots were fired during the incident.

Both teams were sent to the locker room before the second half of the game began.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

