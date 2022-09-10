Fight breaks out behind stands during Spring Valley-Ridge View football game, no shots fired

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the third quarter was set to start during the Spring Valley High School game against Ridge View High School, a fight broke out near the concessions stand, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

We’re getting lots of questions about an incident at the Ridgeview-Spring Valley game tonight. A fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was told to leave. @wis10 @abc_columbia @WLTX @wachfox — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) September 10, 2022

Deputy Sarah Blann with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department told WIS no shots were fired during the incident.

Both teams were sent to the locker room before the second half of the game began.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

