FAA: Officials responding after plane crashed into Lake Hartwell

A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARTS COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday afternoon.

A Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m., according to the FAA.

Witnesses say the crash happened near Old 29 Highway in Harts County, Georgia.

Officials say only the pilot was on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

