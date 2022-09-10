Bresee leads Tiger Walk ahead of home opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The traditional Tiger Walk was led by sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee Saturday. Bresee’s little sister, Ella Bresee, is battling brain cancer.

In a show of support and solidarity with the Bresee family, the team wore Ella Strong t-shirts instead of their traditional suits.

Bryan Bresee led the Tiger Walk today ahead of Clemson’s home opener. pic.twitter.com/NbKFsSRZ3c — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) September 10, 2022

Ella was diagnosed with Sonic Hedgehog Medulloblastoma (SHH) at just 13 and underwent surgery just five days after diagnosis. She’s since received radiation and chemotherapy.

As the team unloaded off the buses, head coach Dabo Swinney gathered the team around himself and Bresee. Before he sent Bresee out to lead the walk, Swinney put his arm around the sophomore and told him, “we got you man. We love you. You’re not by yourself. We’re walking with you.” Then Swinney informed Bresee he would lead the team to the stadium.

The Tigers kick-off against Furman at 3:30 p.m. tonight.

A really emotional scene for #Clemson's Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee). He leads the Tiger Walk today with the whole team wearing "Ella Strong" shirts in honor of his sister's battle with cancer. Such a cool showing of support. pic.twitter.com/DL2Picqxab — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) September 10, 2022

