SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

Britain wakes to first day in more than 70 years without its queen. (Source: CNN/POOL/SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA/CTV NETWORK/VATICAN TV/KCAL/KCBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.

A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Friday

  • King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.
  • Noon local time (1100GMT) - Church bells ring at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral and cross the country in honor of the queen.
  • Noon - Parliament holds a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.
  • 1 p.m. - Gun salutes are fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.
  • Afternoon - The king meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
  • 6 p.m. - The king makes a televised address to the nation.
  • 6 p.m. - A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday

  • Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with a group of senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.
  • Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

Subsequent days:

  • The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London.
  • She will lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to pay their respects.
  • A state funeral at Westminster Abbey is due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.
  • The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Nearly half do not meet expectations in reading, writing and math.
SC state superintendent of education candidates outline visions to address learning deficits after release of new test scores

Latest News

FILE - The queen was the only British monarch most of the world had known and was a force of...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
People in Inverness, Scotland, react to Queen Elizabeth's death.
'Devastating': Queen mourned in Scotland
$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: ‘2015 was a significant crisis.’
The alternate water supply designs are complete and under review by the Federal Energy...
$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: ‘2015 was a significant crisis.’