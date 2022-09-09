SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation

The Columbia Police Department logo
The Columbia Police Department logo(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Coroner are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Vehicle crash graphic
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd.

Latest News

WATCH: Gov. McMaster to speak on cybersecurity
A screenshot of the Dominion Energy Outage Map Friday morning.
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
Range FORE hope adaptive golf carts
5th annual ‘King Fore A Day’ charity tournament returns Sept. 12th
Vehicle crash graphic
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd.