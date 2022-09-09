WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Coroner are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.