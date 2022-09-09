UofSC graduate presents complimentary Grammy nominated performance of Seven Pillars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Seven Pillars’ is a musical project performed by the quartet, Sandbox Percussion, and composed by former University of South Carolina student and graduate Andy Akiho.

This Grammy nominated and Pulitzer finalist will be presented in the recital hall of the University of South Carolina’s School of Music free of charge.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and all are invited to witness the showcase and concert.

You can listen to/download the full Seven Pillars album here.

You can watch the Seven Pillars film anthology here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.