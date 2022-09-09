SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

U of SC Athletics sheds light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - September is childhood cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, More than 10 thousand kids under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone. Charles Waddell, Associate Athletics Director for USC talks about ways the community can support the fight through Curing Kids Cancer.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Vehicle crash graphic
Deadly collision under investigation on Two Notch Rd, victim identified

Latest News

Teeth generic
Killian Road Dental Care to provide free dental services
Range FORE hope adaptive golf carts
5th annual ‘King Fore A Day’ charity tournament returns Sept. 12th
Maverick is a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix.
Furry Friend Friday - Maverick
Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk
Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk