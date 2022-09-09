Trustus Theatre to honor founders with two-act tribute show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You have to know where you started from to appreciate where you’re going.

The Trustus theatre will be holding a two-act tribute show they have dedicated to the late founders of the theatre and also celebrating 39 years of history, with a production entitled “The Heart of it all: a Tribute to Jim and Kay Thigpen.”

