State and local officials weigh in on the possible partnership of the Regional Medical Center and MUSC partnership

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Plans for a partnership between the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg County and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston are coming to life. That’s after the Orangeburg County Council approved an ordinance that would seal the partnership.

In short, it’ll mean more access to resources for people living as far out as Bamberg County. This ordinance was approved unanimously by the Orangeburg County Council and will take just two more unanimous votes to put the partnership in action.

“There are a lot of specialties that aren’t here,” said Gilda Cobb-Hunter, a South Carolina State Representative.

An enhanced level of services could be on their way to Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties. Right now, people living in those areas have to travel outside of their counties to gain access to health specialists.

“We believe this partnership will allow those specialists and those referrals to be made in a more timely manner and give people in this community, in these communities an opportunity to receive quality care and the level of care they may not get.”

South Carolina Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter says access to healthcare has been stifled in rural areas following the Governor’s decision to not expand Medicaid. She says that’s a major reason why the Bamberg hospital closed and if local officials choose not to approve this partnership, then the Regional Medical Center could follow that pattern.

Cobb-Hunter says, “It just to me makes no sense, for us to know that we’re losing revenue, that there are decisions being made that are not in the best interest of patients or the fiscal health of that hospital it made no sense to me to wait.”

One way this partnership will expand access is by bringing on telehealth services. The ordinance voted on would establish a new board made up of 11 members to represent RMC and MUSC. Orangeburg County Council will appoint five of those members and Calhoun County will appoint two. The current 17 member RMC Board of Trustees will dissolve. So far, the majority of local leaders are for this change.

“What we’ve been trying to do is come up with this affiliation or partnership so that we can strengthen the medical community in our town, so that we may advance and grow like we want to as far as economic development and bringing people into the community,” said Young, the Orangeburg County Administrator.

Harold Young the Orangeburg County administrator says the opportunities from this partnership will stretch to students at MUSC.

“They educate and train almost 3 thousand students and 858 residents and that allows to have an opportunity to bring a bigger pool of doctors and physicians to work at our facility,” said Young.

Orangeburg County has nearly a 90 percent interest in the Regional Medical Center while Calhoun has about 13 percent interest, but both county councils will have to vote on the ordinance in order for the partnership to take effect in October.

