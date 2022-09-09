SkyView
Soda City Live: Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament & Fundraiser

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On June 20th of 2012 while deployed in Afghanistan, Deputy Ryan Rawl was killed in action. He was a first lieutenant in the South Carolina National Guard.

Diane Rawl was Ryan’s mom.  Deputy Thomas Browne is the head of the Ryan Rawl Memorial Tournament and Fundraiser.  He’s with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Community Action Team. Together, they’re honoring Ryan Rawl with an upcoming soccer tournament and fundraiser.

They came on WIS TV’s Soda City Live to invite viewers to their Saturday, November 12 event which will begin at 9 a.m., rain or shine. This is the inaugural Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament and Fundraiser.Diane and Deputy Browne are hoping to engage citizens and provide an atmosphere that is fun for children and adults alike. The event will be free to the public and will feature kid’s activities, food trucks, live music and more. They are honoring Ryan Rawl for the sacrifice he made for this country and RCSD during his time as a deputy.

They say, “Whether you would like to donate funds or choose to give an in-kind donation, we welcome your support! All funds support the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation which supports deputies of RCSD through all times, from hardships to higher education scholarships. With each pledge of support, we will offer sponsors a number of promotional opportunities in exchange. These include shout-outs on our Facebook and Twitter to our more than 80,000 followers on each channel, a free booth at the event, inclusion on our event t-shirt and more.”If you’d like to be a sponsor, contact Deputy Thomas Browne at 803-465-3669 or tbrowne@rcsd.net.

