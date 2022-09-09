Rental prices continue to rise in the Palmetto State as options for affordable housing remains stagnant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Inflation has hit just about everything here in the Palmetto State and across the nation. But it’s also been affecting the costs to rent. There’s a trend in rising rent prices that’s making more difficult to find affordable housing.

Back in 2020 the costs of renting a one-bedroom apartment were up 30 percent in Columbia, and that trend continues. In January of 2022 the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment was at 7 percent. That data comes from a local researcher I spoke with today. He works with the United Way told me why were seeing this trend and what could be done in order to stop it.

“It does need to be addressed as soon as possible,” said Andy Pope the Senior Director of Data and Research with the United Way.

Andy Pope is the Senior Director of Data & Research with the United Way. He says the increased costs of rent can be attributed to two factors. One is COVID-19 and the other has to do with lack of state statues and city ordinances.

He says, “So some states have that where rent can only go up a certain amount. South Carolina does not have any state statue. So, housing providers, landlords are able to increase rent as they desire.”

And those housing providers felt the effects of Covid. Pope tells me many of them were not able to rent out during that time and were left without income and in return are now having to increase rent prices. An eviction map with its latest numbers coming from 2018 shows eviction filings at that time were at 30 percent. With the population at more than 400 thousand, that’s 20 thousand filings within that year. Pope tells me those numbers have most likely gone up.

“Richland County Council, the City of Columbia is very well aware of the need and the increase of affordable housing. I know the United Way of Midlands is putting a lot of resources into affordable housing to create those units. So, I don’t think this trend is going to last long, but it does need to be addressed as soon as possible,” said Pope.

Pope says there are a lot of housing developers coming into to the city, but they’re not focused on low-income housing.

He says, “Demand for students seeking houses has gone up tremendously over the last number of years and that’s kind of impacted how funding goes related to units being built there’s not a lot of affordable housing units being built over the last couple of years.”

The United Way released a self-sufficiency standard back in 2020. It showed what an individual or family would need to make in order to meet basic needs. The online tool shows a single woman with two children would have to bring in a little over 50 thousand dollars a year to meet those basic needs.

The city of Columbia does offer a rental assistance program, but Pope tells us the waitlist for assistance is in the thousands.

