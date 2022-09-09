SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Remains of missing man found in ‘makeshift tomb’; woman arrested

Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at...
Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at a California home.(San Bernardino Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California have arrested a woman after investigators made a disturbing discovery at a home late last month.

The San Bernardino Police Department reports officers were called to a property on Aug. 23 after receiving a tip about possible human remains at the residence.

Police said they gathered enough information for a search warrant and found what appeared to be a “makeshift tomb” on the property.

According to the department, investigators found human remains inside the tomb that were identified as Eric Mercado, a person who was reported missing by his family in 2014.

Police said Mercado had previously lived at the property with another person, Trista Spicer. An arrest warrant was issued for Spicer’s arrest after homicide detectives said evidence found her responsible for his death.

On Sept. 2, investigators located and arrested Spicer in the city of Yucaipa. She was booked on the charge of murder.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
Dominion's logo
Gas line struck in Columbia, houses evacuated
Richland School District 1 leadership announced Tuesday the district will pay a group of summer...
Richland School District 1 reverses course; summer camp teachers to get performance bonus
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
COVID-19
DHEC releases new COVID-19 South Carolina data

Latest News

Police in Arizona say Jesus Jorge Delcampo has been charged with molestation of a child and...
Man arrested after luring boy away from bus stop, molesting him, police say
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park
Republican South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis looks over papers at his desk before debate about a...
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
Republican South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis looks over papers at his desk before debate about a...
South Carolina: Senators reject a near-total abortion ban
Less than three months after the US Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade opened the door for...
Near-ban on abortion fails in SC Senate, but restrictions added to six-week ban